Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Short Interest Up 19.0% in October

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 784,800 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 659,600 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 709,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ZVO stock opened at $3.61 on Monday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Zovio had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $103.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zovio will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.