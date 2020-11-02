Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $158.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $2,065,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,368 shares in the company, valued at $8,478,040.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,830 shares of company stock worth $5,540,621. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

