ZINC (ZINC) Price Reaches $0.0218 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $121,622.51 and $123.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for $0.0218 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00028266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.03949484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00225093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00026279 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work

ZINC Coin Trading

ZINC can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

