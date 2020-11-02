Zacks Investment Research Lowers Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manhattan Associates, Inc., is the global leader in providing supply chain execution and optimization solutions. It enables operational excellence through its warehouse, transportation, distributed order management, reverse logistics and trading partner management solutions, as well as its RFID, performance management and event management capabilities. These Integrated Logistics Solutions(TM) leverage state-of-the-art technologies, innovative practices and domain expertise to enhance performance, profitability and competitive advantage. Manhattan Associates has licensed more than 900 customers representing more than 1,600 facilities worldwide, which include some of the world’s leading manufacturers, distributors and retailers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.96. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $106.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $245,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

