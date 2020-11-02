Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of AudioEye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of AEYE opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AudioEye has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth $138,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the second quarter worth $917,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AudioEye by 223.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AudioEye by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

