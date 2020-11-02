Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.11). Sensus Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sensus Healthcare by 12,595.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.17.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

