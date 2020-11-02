YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Get YRC Worldwide alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on YRCW. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NASDAQ YRCW opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $208.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.65.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 770,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,647 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in YRC Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 63.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 171,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YRC Worldwide (YRCW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YRC Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YRC Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.