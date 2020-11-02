XYO Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. During the last week, XYO has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, BitMart, LATOKEN and DDEX. XYO has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $4,406.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00028324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $530.39 or 0.03962698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00229738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026328 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (CRYPTO:XYO) is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, DEx.top, LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX, DDEX, KuCoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

