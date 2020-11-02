XRP Trading Down 7.8% This Week (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. XRP has a market cap of $10.63 billion and $2.24 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRP has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One XRP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001766 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, BitFlip, Bitbns and Koineks.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00081719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00212577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00030278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.01201511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000183 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000572 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 96,169.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00008695 BTC.

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,862,913 coins and its circulating supply is 45,284,665,028 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Indodax, LiteBit.eu, BTC Markets, DragonEX, Bitlish, FCoin, Bitso, Cryptohub, Altcoin Trader, DigiFinex, RippleFox, Coindeal, OpenLedger DEX, Exmo, BTC Trade UA, OKEx, Tripe Dice Exchange, Coinsuper, Fatbtc, Binance, Bitsane, ABCC, Bithumb, C2CX, BtcTurk, GOPAX, Gatehub, Bitfinex, Korbit, BX Thailand, CoinBene, Braziliex, Koinex, BitMarket, OTCBTC, Bitinka, Bitstamp, Bittrex, LakeBTC, Huobi, Kuna, MBAex, Stellarport, Bits Blockchain, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Vebitcoin, BCEX, Koineks, CoinFalcon, CEX.IO, Coinhub, Independent Reserve, Upbit, Ovis, ZB.COM, Ripple China, BitFlip, Instant Bitex, B2BX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, Bitbank, Coinbe, HitBTC, Zebpay, Cryptomate, CoinEgg, Poloniex, WazirX, Coinone, Coinsquare, Sistemkoin, Coinrail, Gate.io, Kraken, Bitbns, Exrates and Covesting. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

