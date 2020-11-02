Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $118.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.01. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

