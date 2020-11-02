Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Receives $111.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLNX. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.37%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.