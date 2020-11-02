Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $8.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $22.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Several research firms recently commented on XHR. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

In other news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

