WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

WSFS Financial has raised its dividend payment by 88.0% over the last three years. WSFS Financial has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WSFS Financial to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Shares of WSFS opened at $31.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.91. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.