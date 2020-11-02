WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

WPP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:WPP opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18. WPP has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2,294.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

