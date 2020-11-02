WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get WPP alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 2,294.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 13.5% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 24.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP opened at $39.95 on Friday. WPP has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.6594 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.