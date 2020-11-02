WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 877.36 ($11.46).

WPP stock opened at GBX 616.60 ($8.06) on Thursday. WPP has a 52-week low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 630.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 615.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.33%.

In other WPP news, insider Mark Read bought 85,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, with a total value of £481,950 ($629,670.76).

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

