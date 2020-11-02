WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. WisdomTree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.55 million, a PE ratio of -33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

