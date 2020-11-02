WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 81,946 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,946 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.69 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion and a PE ratio of 28.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,121,365 over the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

