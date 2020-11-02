WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 14,548 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,548 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 333.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $3,152,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 95,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $12,304,255.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,387 shares in the company, valued at $63,474,346.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of -152.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zscaler from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Zscaler from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

