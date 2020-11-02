WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 138 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after purchasing an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $4,704,136.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.30, for a total transaction of $115,108.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM opened at $319.58 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.41 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.34 and a 200-day moving average of $395.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

