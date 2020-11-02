WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 877 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Bank of America cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC cut shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.87.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $107.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.