WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,695 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Realty Income by 306.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 96.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,923,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,765 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 34.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 886,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 33.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,525,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,761,000 after purchasing an additional 381,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $57.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

