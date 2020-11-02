WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.59 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,027,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,530,000 after buying an additional 1,102,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,469,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,395,000 after purchasing an additional 756,145 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,399,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 577,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $5,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.77. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 156,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $8,251,309.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 710,869 shares of company stock valued at $36,870,621. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Compass Point lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

