WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.53 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.10% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 79.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.24 per share, with a total value of $78,804.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,316,785.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 39,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.74 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

