WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 45.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKI stock opened at $129.55 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total value of $699,557.43. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cfra raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

