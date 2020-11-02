WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 18,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,157,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,622.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,730.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,670.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.39.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.