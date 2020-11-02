WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,715 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of AutoNation worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,560,000 after purchasing an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,930 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 156,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 89,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 339,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $56.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.34.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock worth $6,664,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.