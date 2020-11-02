WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,416 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA opened at $288.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total value of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $364.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.18.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

