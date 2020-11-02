Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.31.
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.03. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 121.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.
