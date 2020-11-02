Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $202.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $246.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WLTW. Raymond James downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.87.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $182.48 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,477.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 72,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 67,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

