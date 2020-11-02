Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Cowen

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several other reports. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

