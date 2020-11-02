Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. 140166 reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.71.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2,219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.