West Canyon Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:WCYN) Short Interest Update

West Canyon Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:WCYN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

West Canyon Energy stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. West Canyon Energy has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

About West Canyon Energy

West Canyon Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. It primarily owns a 16% participation stake in the Buenavista block, an exploration project located to the northeast of Bogota, Colombia. The company was formerly known as PetroSouth Energy Corp.

