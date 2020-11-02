West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 136,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $199,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Steginsky Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 24,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 59.3% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 32.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,467.05. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,781.20.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.