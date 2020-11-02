West Bancorporation Inc. Cuts Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Bancorporation Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,467.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,781.20.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

