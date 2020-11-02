Wendys (WEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.29 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. Wendys’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wendys to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.85 on Monday. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wendys from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Wendys news, Director Dennis M. Kass purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

