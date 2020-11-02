Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WTRE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Watford has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

NASDAQ WTRE opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.17. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Watford by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 440,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watford by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 48,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

