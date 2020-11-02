Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Get Watford alerts:

Shares of Watford stock opened at $36.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90. Watford has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Analysts predict that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 53.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Watford during the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watford by 13.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.