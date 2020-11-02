Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,452,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,308,000 after buying an additional 2,440,555 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,891,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,172,000 after buying an additional 1,797,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,240,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,680,000 after buying an additional 736,420 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9,260.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 648,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,624,000 after buying an additional 641,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 609,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,338,000 after buying an additional 376,786 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WM opened at $107.91 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.34 and a 12 month high of $126.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day moving average of $107.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.87.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

