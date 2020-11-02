Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,320,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $107.91 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

