Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, Chairman Ronald J. Mittelstaedt sold 48,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $4,890,674.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 142,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $509,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,327.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

