Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $96.86 on Friday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

