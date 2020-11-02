W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65 ti $4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.71. W. P. Carey also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.65-4.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.044 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded W. P. Carey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,216 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of June 30, 2020. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

