Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Receives $79.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.09.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Visteon by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,650,000.

Shares of VC opened at $89.65 on Friday. Visteon has a 1 year low of $38.69 and a 1 year high of $97.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.66.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

