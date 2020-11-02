VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Up 27.5% in October

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the September 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of VTGN stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.52.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 170.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48,884 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 49.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines to treat diseases and disorders of the central nervous system. It focuses on depressive and social anxiety disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic neuropathic pain, epilepsy, major depressive disorder (MDD), parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and suicidal ideation; PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), and Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; and PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for MDD.

