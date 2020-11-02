Vishay Precision Group (VPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group has set its Q3 2020

Investors that wish to register for the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Vishay Precision Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VPG stock opened at $23.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.31 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Precision Group has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

