Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Visa by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $181.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.79.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,943,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

