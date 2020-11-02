Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at KeyCorp

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s previous close.

VIPS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.91.

NYSE VIPS opened at $21.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.97. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.68. The firm had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.96%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 682.2% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

