Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

VIOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Viomi Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viomi Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.35.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.83. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.80.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $238.41 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viomi Technology will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

