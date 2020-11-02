Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
VIOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Viomi Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viomi Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viomi Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.35.
Shares of VIOT stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $395.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.83. Viomi Technology has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIOT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 142.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 505,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 6.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Viomi Technology by 53.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares during the period. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Viomi Technology
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.
