Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victory Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 25.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 44.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.